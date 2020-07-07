Constable Deputy in stable condition after shooting in north Harris Co.

A Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Deputy is out of surgery and in stable condition after he was shot early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 12:03 a.m. as constable deputies were responding to call about a domestic disturbance at the Cranbrook Apartments in the 13800 block of Ella Boulevard.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, when constable deputies arrived at the second-floor apartment, they confronted a man who was inside. The sheriff’s office says, at some point, there was a verbal altercation that turned into a physical altercation, and the suspect fired at the two constable deputies.

One of the constable deputies, identified by Pct. 4 as Constable Deputy Christopher Hendrix, was shot in the lower abdomen.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman left) with Constable Deputy Christopher Hendrix (right) on the day he was sworn in. (Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office)

Pct. 4 stated that constable deputies returned fire on the suspect, at which time, the suspect retreated into the apartment.

SWAT responded to the scene. A robot made entry into the apartment and found the suspect on the ground. SWAT entered the apartment and found the man unresponsive. EMS confirmed the man dead at 2:47 a.m.

Constable Deputy Hendrix was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands. He underwent surgery and is said to be in stable condition Tuesday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

