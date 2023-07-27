After less than an hour of deliberation, a Montgomery County jury sentenced a man to decades in prison.

On Tuesday, Baltazar Fuentes was sentenced to 75 years in prison for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. According to court documents, the child was a family member of Fuentes and reported the abuse, which began in 2018, in 2021.

Officials filed charges against Fuentes after receiving the report of the crime.

Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon said, "This defendant has preyed upon those we all know to protect. The jury has sent him exactly where he belongs."

The jury in the trial heard testimony from the victim, her father, law enforcement, a forensic interviewer, and a child abuse expert.

Baltazar Fuentes (Photo courtesy of Montgomery County District Attorney's Office)

According to the DA's office, after the jury deliberated and convicted Fuentes, they heard evidence from three prior misdemeanor offenses. The State asked them to consider the lasting impact of the abuse on the child and the protection of other kids Fuentes may come into contact with while considering punishment.

The jury officially sentenced Fuentes to 75 years in prison, and he will not be eligible for parole until after serving at least thirty years, the DA's Office says.

"This defendant betrayed someone he should have been protecting. Even worse, her own mother did nothing to keep her safe. The jury’s verdict guarantees that she, and any other children, will be safe," said Prosecutor Darian Etienne.