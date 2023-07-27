Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a confrontation over a stolen vehicle that turned into gunfire, resulting in the death of one man Thursday morning in north Harris County.

According to a statement from HCSO, deputies responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound at 1699 Louetta Road.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Deputies found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. EMS performed CPR. Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Investigations reveal that the deceased man was allegedly involved in the theft of a vehicle from The Grayson apartments located at 4115 Louetta Road.

SUGGESTED: Teen shot in north Harris County following dispute

According to reports, the owner of the stolen vehicle confronted the suspect, leading to an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was wounded by gunfire during the confrontation.