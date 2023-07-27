Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in a north Harris County apartment complex on Wednesday night.

According to reports, a disturbance happened outside at the Émile Apartments when someone started shooting around 9:50 p.m.

An incident occurred outside the Émile Apartments around 9:50 p.m. when someone started shooting.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

A teen was shot and taken to the hospital by ambulance. His injuries were not life-threatening.