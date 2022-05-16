Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee tests positive for COVID

article

U.S. House Representative Sheila Jackson Lee has tested positive for COVID. The congresswoman's office released a statement on the diagnosis on Monday morning.

Rep. Jackson Lee, who represents Texas' 18th congressional district that includes downtown Houston, is fully vaccinated and has received her boosters, according to the statement.

"She looks forward to a full and complete recovery," it read.

The representative is the latest in a string of public figures who have recently tested positive for the virus more than two years into the pandemic.

Notably, Jackson Lee follows Dr. Peter Hotez, Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia, and Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke.