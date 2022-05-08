Harris Co. Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia 'feeling OK' after COVID-19 positive test

Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia Precinct 2, has tested positive for COVID-19, his team announced Sunday.

MORE COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

The commissioner noted his symptoms appear to be mild and says he is "grateful to have been vaccinated and boosted," which he cites as the possible reason why his condition is not worse.

"Thankfully, I am feeling ok with what appears to be a mild case of COVID-19. I am grateful to have been vaccinated and boosted which I maintain is the reason my symptoms aren’t worse," Commissioner Garcia said. "I strongly encourage anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to please go and do so now."

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

Advertisement

His team announced as a result of the test, he will work a limited schedule while isolated at home. Additionally, a previously planned press conference scheduled for Monday to announce the VIPER Program being presented at this week’s Commissioners Court has been postponed. We're told he still expects to vote in favor of VIPER when he attends Commissioners Court virtually on Tuesday, May 10th.