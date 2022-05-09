Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Dr. Peter Hotez tests positive for COVID-19

By
Published 
Updated 5:15PM
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

Dr. Peter Hotez has reported on social media that he tested positive for COVID-19

Hotez, who is the Dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine, said he has ‘moderate’ symptoms of fatigue, headache and sore throat.'

Is COVID-19 over? Houston doctor breaks down Dr. Fauci's claims 'US is out of the pandemic phase'

Dr. Peter Hotez, the medical mind who helped the COVID-19 vaccine reach the masses, speaks with FOX 26 about the possible end to the pandemic.

Hotez said he is currently isolating at home doing Zoom meetings. 

Hotez stated that he is, "grateful to have been vaccinated/boosted, which certainly prevented more severe illness." 

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

He added that he just started Paxlovid, which is an oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19. 

Hotez has been on FOX 26 numerous times to discuss the coronavirus pandemic as well as COVID-19 vaccines. 