Dr. Peter Hotez tests positive for COVID-19

Dr. Peter Hotez has reported on social media that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Hotez, who is the Dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine, said he has ‘moderate’ symptoms of fatigue, headache and sore throat.'

Hotez said he is currently isolating at home doing Zoom meetings.

Hotez stated that he is, "grateful to have been vaccinated/boosted, which certainly prevented more severe illness."

He added that he just started Paxlovid, which is an oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19.

Hotez has been on FOX 26 numerous times to discuss the coronavirus pandemic as well as COVID-19 vaccines.