Funeral plans announced for longtime Houston anchor Dave Ward

The funeral plans have been set for longtime, beloved Houston anchor Dave Ward, who passed away over the weekend.

There will be public visitation and services for Houston residents to pay their respects to Ward, who served as an anchorman for more than 50 years in Houston.

Funeral plans for Dave Ward

According to KTRK-TV, on Wednesday, Dec. 17, Ward will lie in repose from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dave Ward building at the Crime Stoppers Houston building located at 3001 Main Street. On Thursday, Dec. 18, the public is welcome to visit the George H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors at 1010 Bering Drive. Visitation hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 19, Ward's funeral service will be held and open to the public at St. Martin's Episcopal Church at 717 Sage Road.

Death of Dave Ward

Dave moved to Houston in 1962 where he worked for KNUZ Radio as a News Reporter and News Director for four years. He made the move to Channel 13 in 1966 as the station's only on-the-street news reporter and photographer, coming "inside" in early 1967 to anchor Channel 13's weekday 7 a.m. newscast. Later that year, he became the first host of the wildly popular "Dialing for Dollars" program, which later evolved into "Good Morning Houston." Houston viewers flocked to see him and hear him and by January 1968, Dave became the anchor of Eyewitness News at 6 and 10 p.m.

Dave hit a historic milestone when he celebrated his 50th year at KTRK-TV. His long tenure at the station was acknowledged in June 2016 when he was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records by breaking the record as the longest-running local TV news anchor in the world at the same station, in the same market.