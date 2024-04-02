The U.S. has a shortage of 650,000 skilled tradespeople, and it's causing backlogs in construction. To help fill these vacancies, more companies are recruiting more women to consider careers once dominated by men.

On Wednesday, April 3, Galveston College is holding the 7th annual Women in Industry Conference, where teen girls and women can explore careers in construction, oil and gas, aviation, and other male-dominated industries. Skilled trades are often highly paid careers that many women haven't considered, but can find opportunities wide open.

Each woman working in the skilled trades has a story that led to her career path.

"You change the history in general of a woman. To have a position of safety manager is amazing," said Celia Torres, a Safety Manager with Turner Industries.

"I just fell in love with construction," said Carla Thompson, Workforce Development Manager with Turner Industries.

They work in industries historically dominated by men.

"42 years ago, there wasn’t an option. Where was I going to change? Where was I going to go to the restroom?" recalls Stacey Putman, now a Manager with INEOS.

More companies are now actively recruiting more women to help fill vacant, highly paid jobs in construction, oil and gas, aviation, and other fields.

"It's a lot more accessible for women in our industry. We have women running plants. I used to run a plant. I've built plants now," said Putman.

U.S. Labor Department data shows 10.8% of construction workers in 2023 were women.

"Women more and more are looking at this industry and finding places. They love the outdoors, or they love number crunching and boy do we need people in finance, or they are fantastic at IT," said Putman.

"You can go from $60,000 to $85,000 and up from there depending on the craft, the amount of hours," added Thompson.

Jobs in the skilled trades usually do not require a 4-year college education, relieving applicants from having to take on college debt. Skills come instead through training and apprenticeships.

"Along the way, education is going to help you go further. But starting off, you do not need a four-year degree," explained Thompson.

"There’s nothing I say that I can’t do. It’s all mental for me. I just do it," said Torres.

The Women in Industry Conference is now sold out. Women interested in pursuing jobs in skilled trades can contact Galveston College, Houston Community College, any of the other local colleges involved, or Workforce Solutions.