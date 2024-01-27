Houston jobs: Highest paying roles for high school graduates

A high school diploma gives graduates a leg up in the workforce, even if they don't pursue any further education.

The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that workers over the age of 25 with a high school diploma or equivalent earned about 25% more than those without one—$853 a week compared to $682. Diploma holders also faced lower unemployment rates, at 4% in 2022, compared to 5.5% for those who never completed high school.

There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college—for instance, the cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise, increasing by 1% to 4% last year, depending on the institution type. While higher degrees of education typically pave the way for higher earnings, a college degree isn't necessary for many high-paying jobs. And for many careers, it doesn't make sense to pay to study for years when there are paid apprenticeships or learn-on-the-job programs.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the highest-paying jobs in Houston for those with a high school diploma or equivalent. Jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022. Jobs without available data for annual pay were excluded from this analysis.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

#50. Postal service mail carriers

- Median annual wage: $54,250

- Median hourly wage: $26.08

- Total employment: 7,000 people (2.29 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#49. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

- Median annual wage: $56,190

- Median hourly wage: $27.02

- Total employment: 6,200 people (2.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#48. Welding, soldering, and brazing machine setters, operators, and tenders

- Median annual wage: $56,290

- Median hourly wage: $27.06 - Total employment: 600 people (0.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#47. Media and communication workers, all other

- Median annual wage: $56,300

- Median hourly wage: $27.07

- Total employment: 90 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#46. First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors

- Median annual wage: $57,530

- Median hourly wage: $27.66

- Total employment: 14,400 people (4.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#45. Postal service clerks

- Median annual wage: $58,920

- Median hourly wage: $28.33

- Total employment: 860 people (0.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#44. Electricians

- Median annual wage: $59,350

- Median hourly wage: $28.54

- Total employment: 18,160 people (5.94 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#43. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

- Median annual wage: $59,800

- Median hourly wage: $28.75

- Total employment: 9,680 people (3.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#42. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

- Median annual wage: $60,450

- Median hourly wage: $29.06

- Total employment: 5,540 people (1.82 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#41. Industrial machinery mechanics

- Median annual wage: $60,640

- Median hourly wage: $29.16

- Total employment: 12,870 people (4.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#40. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

- Median annual wage: $60,690

- Median hourly wage: $29.18

- Total employment: 38,810 people (12.71 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#39. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

- Median annual wage: $60,760

- Median hourly wage: $29.21

- Total employment: 180 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#38. Hearing aid specialists

- Median annual wage: $60,820

- Median hourly wage: $29.24

- Total employment: 140 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#37. Millwrights

- Median annual wage: $61,800

- Median hourly wage: $29.71

- Total employment: 980 people (0.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#36. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

- Median annual wage: $62,110

- Median hourly wage: $29.86

- Total employment: 22,060 people (7.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#35. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

- Median annual wage: $62,400

- Median hourly wage: $30.00

- Total employment: 23,540 people (7.71 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#34. Real estate sales agents

- Median annual wage: $62,450

- Median hourly wage: $30.02

- Total employment: 9,350 people (3.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#33. Tax preparers

- Median annual wage: $63,250

- Median hourly wage: $30.41

- Total employment: 3,120 people (1.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#32. Property, real estate, and community association managers

- Median annual wage: $64,320

- Median hourly wage: $30.92

- Total employment: 6,170 people (2.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#31. Construction and building inspectors

- Median annual wage: $64,530

- Median hourly wage: $31.03

- Total employment: 4,100 people (1.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#30. First-line supervisors of protective service workers, all other

- Median annual wage: $64,590

- Median hourly wage: $31.05

- Total employment: 310 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#29. Police and sheriff's patrol officers

- Median annual wage: $64,700

- Median hourly wage: $31.11

- Total employment: 14,940 people (4.89 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#28. Food service managers

- Median annual wage: $64,950

- Median hourly wage: $31.23

- Total employment: Not available

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#27. Occupational health and safety technicians

- Median annual wage: $64,980

- Median hourly wage: $31.24

- Total employment: 950 people (0.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#26. Pump operators, except wellhead pumpers

- Median annual wage: $67,710

- Median hourly wage: $32.56

- Total employment: 1,250 people (0.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#25. Chemical equipment operators and tenders

- Median annual wage: $68,750

- Median hourly wage: $33.05

- Total employment: 5,350 people (1.75 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#24. Cooling and freezing equipment operators and tenders

- Median annual wage: $69,300

- Median hourly wage: $33.32

- Total employment: 30 people (0.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#23. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

- Median annual wage: $69,740

- Median hourly wage: $33.53

- Total employment: 24,770 people (8.11 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#22. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

- Median annual wage: $70,390

- Median hourly wage: $33.84

- Total employment: 16,180 people (5.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#21. Precision instrument and equipment repairers, all other

- Median annual wage: $71,200

- Median hourly wage: $34.23

- Total employment: 70 people (0.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#20. Crane and tower operators

- Median annual wage: $71,330

- Median hourly wage: $34.29

- Total employment: 2,850 people (0.93 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#19. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

- Median annual wage: $72,120

- Median hourly wage: $34.68

- Total employment: 2,870 people (0.94 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#18. Boilermakers

- Median annual wage: $73,300

- Median hourly wage: $35.24

- Total employment: 980 people (0.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#17. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers

- Median annual wage: $73,440

- Median hourly wage: $35.31

- Total employment: 1,870 people (0.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#16. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

- Median annual wage: $74,510

- Median hourly wage: $35.82 - Total employment: 15,850 people (5.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area) - Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#15. Transportation inspectors

- Median annual wage: $75,330

- Median hourly wage: $36.22

- Total employment: 770 people (0.25 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#14. Wellhead pumpers

- Median annual wage: $75,700

- Median hourly wage: $36.40

- Total employment: 2,600 people (0.85 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#13. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

- Median annual wage: $76,420

- Median hourly wage: $36.74

- Total employment: 2,840 people (0.93 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#12. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

- Median annual wage: $76,820

- Median hourly wage: $36.93

- Total employment: 4,720 people (1.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#11. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

- Median annual wage: $77,090

- Median hourly wage: $37.06

- Total employment: 8,190 people (2.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#10. Detectives and criminal investigators

- Median annual wage: $78,240

- Median hourly wage: $37.61

- Total employment: 1,720 people (0.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#9. Gas plant operators

- Median annual wage: $80,170

- Median hourly wage: $38.55

- Total employment: 960 people (0.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#8. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

- Median annual wage: $81,310

- Median hourly wage: $39.09

- Total employment: 4,430 people (1.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#7. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

- Median annual wage: $82,690

- Median hourly wage: $39.75

- Total employment: 320 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#6. Lodging managers

- Median annual wage: $83,630

- Median hourly wage: $40.21

- Total employment: Not available

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#5. Power distributors and dispatchers

- Median annual wage: $85,300

- Median hourly wage: $41.01

- Total employment: 130 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#4. Postmasters and mail superintendents

- Median annual wage: $90,080

- Median hourly wage: $43.31

- Total employment: 70 people (0.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#3. Chemical plant and system operators

- Median annual wage: $101,000

- Median hourly wage: $48.56

- Total employment: 4,810 people (1.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

- Median annual wage: $102,980

- Median hourly wage: $49.51

- Total employment: 5,080 people (1.66 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

- Median annual wage: $105,190

- Median hourly wage: $50.57

- Total employment: 1,390 people (0.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training