Chemical leak in east Houston: Residents asked to stay indoors

Residents of east Houston are asked to remain indoors as HAZMAT crews respond to a chemical leak involving an overturned tanker truck.

HOUSTON - A chemical leak has been reported in east Houston Thursday afternoon.

Houston Fire Department hazmat units are on the scene located in the 400 block of 92nd St., east of 610 E Loop and just south of Buffalo Bayou.

SkyFOX was over the scene, where an overturned tanker truck was being investigated by emergency units.

Image 1 of 4

As a precautionary measure, authorities are asking residents to avoid the area and remain indoors for the time being.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.