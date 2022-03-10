Chemical leak in east Houston: Residents asked to stay indoors

A chemical leak has been reported in east Houston Thursday afternoon.

Houston Fire Department hazmat units are on the scene located in the 400 block of 92nd St., east of 610 E Loop and just south of Buffalo Bayou.

SkyFOX was over the scene, where an overturned tanker truck was being investigated by emergency units.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

As a precautionary measure, authorities are asking residents to avoid the area and remain indoors for the time being.

Advertisement

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.