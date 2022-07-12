CDC recommends masks for many in Houston area: Check your county

article

Under the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines released earlier this year, many Americans without underlying health concerns were able to take a break from wearing a mask for several months.

Now, according to those same guidelines, people in many Houston-area counties are once again urged to wear a mask indoors.

In February, the CDC outlined a new set of recommendations for counties depending on their COVID-19 community level - high, medium, or low. A county’s level could rise or fall depending on hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Harris County, Montgomery County, Fort Bend County and other area counties are currently considered to be at the "high" COVID-19 community level, according to the CDC’s data that is updated weekly on Thursdays.

At the "high" level, the CDC recommends people wear a mask while indoors in public spaces and on public transportation.

Those in counties at the "medium" level are urged to talk to their health care provider about wearing a mask or taking other precautions if they are at high risk for severe illness.

The CDC has a tool to check the COVID-19 community level by county and the associated recommendations and local data.

Regardless of the COVID-19 community level, people can still choose to wear a mask, and masks may be required in some spaces by local or state authorities.

The CDC says those with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. The CDC also recommends masks in indoor public transportation settings.