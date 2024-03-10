Alva Cornejo, the mother of wanted murder suspect Terry Brian Rivera, was arrested.

Terry Brian Riveria identified, charged with Capital Murder for 12-year-old's death

She is charged with Hindering Apprehension/Prosecution which is a felony.

Rivera is wanted for the murder of 12-year-old Carlos Fernandez while he was sleeping in his bed.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Rivera was in a previous relationship with the 12-year-old's mother and had two children with her. They were together for six years and were separated on and off for two years.

Harris County deputies were confirmed to have been called to the home before the shooting. Fernandez's mother says Rivera had dropped the kids off around 10 p.m. and was being loud and confrontational.

Rivera is still on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information his whereabouts, you should call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.