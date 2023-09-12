Trill Burgers, a participating restaurant at the highly anticipated Honeyland Festival, co-owned by legendary Houston rapper Bun B, is giving away FREE burgers to Houston-area college students. The promotion aims to build excitement for the two-day festival, set to showcase the best in Black expression across food, spirits, music, and art.

Starting Tuesday, September 12, at 3 p.m., the first 200 college students who present a valid college ID at Trill Burgers will receive a free burger. One free burger will be given per order.

Additionally, those first 200 students will be provided with a discount code for Honeyland Festival tickets.

Bun B himself will be present at Trill Burgers to greet the crowd and personally distribute the free burgers.

Honeyland Festival, scheduled for November 11-12, will take place at The Crown Festival Park at Sugar Land, located just outside Houston.

The festival is set to celebrate authentic dishes and beverages from Houston and across the nation. It will also feature a star-studded lineup of Black chefs, restaurateurs, mixologists, and performers.

Among the artists who will grace the Honeyland Festival stage are Houston natives DJ Mr. Rogers, Dende, Lenora, Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Tobe Nwigwe, and many more, promising a unique blend of music and culture for attendees.

General Admission, VIP, and Platinum passes for the two-day festival are available for purchase at HoneylandFestival.com.

The Trill Burgers giveaway event will continue until supplies last. College students are encouraged to arrive early to secure their free burger and a chance to meet Bun B in person.

Trill Burgers is located at 3607 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098.



