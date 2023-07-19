Honeyland Festival coming to Houston with food, music, drinks; Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, more

Hey Houston, how does a two-day festival celebrating Black culture, featuring artists and chefs sound? Well, Honeyland is doing just that.

Honeyland Festival is coming to Houston for its inaugural year in November and IMG and Live Nation Urban have announced the lineup of musical artists, culinary chefs, and mixologists for this year’s event.

In their press release, it says the festival is all about celebrating Black expression in food, music, art, and spirits.

From Nov. 11 to 12, head to the Crown Festival Park at Sugar Land to see the star-studded line up including Chlöe, Jazmine Sullivan, Lucky Daye, and more!

"We are excited to bring together icons of the music world with the leaders of Black cuisine and beverage, creating a culminating experience of Black expression for everyone at Honeyland to enjoy," said Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban. "From afro beats to hip-hop, neo-soul to R&B, the best in music will meet the best in food and beverage."

According to their release, presale for two-day General Admission, VIP, and Platinum passes are now available, and you can sign up online with the general on-sale beginning on Friday at 9 a.m. General admission two-day tickets start at $150.

Fans who sign up on the website for the Honeyland newsletter will get early access to tickets and the exclusive option to get an Express Pass for GA & GA+ tickets.

The full list of music artists to perform include:

Chlöe

Coco Jones

DJ Mr. Rogers

Spinall

Dende

Houston All-Stars (Scarface, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Z-Ro, and Lil Keke)

Inayah

Jae Murphy

Jazmine Sullivan

Kiotti & Keisha Nicole

Lenora

Lucky Daye

Mary J. Blige

Miguel

Tay Powers

Tems

Tobe Nwigwe

Nwigwe will also act as the festival’s Houston Ambassador, exploring the city’s restaurateurs and culinary talent that will be on-site in November, the release states.

Expect authentic food and drinks from Houston as well as food from the nation's top Black chefs, mixologists, and restauranteurs thanks to Honeyland’s partnership with National and Local Houston Talent to Highlight Black Cuisine.

According to the release, the list of culinary talent has been hand-selected by previously announced food and beverage curators, Marcus Samuelsson and Fawn Weaver, respectively. Among the list is Houston’s Bun-B’s Trill Burgers.

"Trill Burgers & I are proud to be a part of Honeyland," said Bun B, rapper, Houston legend, and owner of Trill Burgers. "It’s so important that we take the time to celebrate Black food, drink, and music, and acknowledge the impact we’ve had on American culture. To do this in the city that I reside in and call home makes it that much more special."

The following culinary talent will be featured at Honeyland across two days of the festival:

Eats

Amaris Jones (Chef, Owner of Chick N' Jones)

Angela Yee (Radio Personality and Entrepreneur, Co-Owner of Coffee Uplifts People & Drink Fresh Juice)

Brandon "Big B The Chef" Tiffith (Big B The Chef, CMO at TDE)

Bun B’s Trill Burgers (Rapper and owner, Trill Burgers)

Chris Williams (Houston-based Chef, Co-Owner of Lucille's)

Dawn Burrell (Houston-based Chef and Olympian)

Earn Your Leisure (Podcast)

Ghetto Gastro (Bronx-based Culinary Collective)

Indy Officinalis (Urban farmer, community activist and poet)

Kardea Brown (Author and Host of Delicious Miss Brown)

Kavachi Ukegbu (Founder of Grubido)

Keisha Griggs (Houston-based Chef and Owner of Bocage Catering and Ate Boutique Kitchen, Leader of Black Chef Table)

Prince Lobo (Owner of Addis NOLA)

Serigne Mbaye (Chef and Owner of Dakar NOLA, 2023 James Beard Award Recipient)

Shawn Osbey (Houston-based Chef at Kulture Kitchen, Owner of Shawn Osbey Catering)

Steve Rogers (Owner of Houston’s Bar 5015, Business Owner/Restaurateur)

Tabitha Brown (Actress, Entrepreneur, America's Favorite Mom and Auntie)

Tiffany Derry (Dallas-based Celebrity chef and restaurateur)

Sips

Andra AJ Johnson (Beverage Director and Managing Partner at Serenata)

Drink Champs (Podcast Hosts)

Ian Burrell (World Rum Ambassador)

Jackie Summers (Founder of Sorel Liqueur, Entrepreneur, Microdistiller)

Jermaine Stone (President and CEO of Cru Luv Wine, Wine and Hip Hop Podcast Host)

Josh Davis (Bartender and Cocktail Experience Curator, Founder of Brown and Balanced)

Keyatta Mincey Parker (Executive Director of A Sip at Paradise Garden)

Marcus Baskerville (Co-owner of Texas-based Weathered Souls Brewery)

McBride Sisters (McBride Sisters Collections and Winery)

Saeed "Hawk" House (Bartender and content creator)

Tiffanie Barriere (Master Mixologist and Spirits Educator)

"Whether you’re looking to taste a sample from one of your favorite rising chefs, or looking to have a conversation about breaking into the food and beverage industry as a Black entrepreneur, there will be something for every Honeylander to enjoy," said Staci Hallmon, IMG’s Senior Vice President of Arts and Entertainment Events in North America. "Through food, music, and local partnerships, Honeyland will build a cultural movement that will inspire many."

With general admission tickets, guests will have access to multiple stages hosting food and beverage demonstrations, cook-off competitions, musical performances, and conversations with special guests. VIP and Platinum ticket holders will have access to a private area with additional exclusive programming.

The schedule of events and performances will be announced at a later date.

Visit the Honeyland website for more information.