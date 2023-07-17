Whether you need a night out from the kids or prefer a more adult atmosphere, Houston’s Typhoon Texas Waterpark is hosting a "Grown-up Getaway" on Friday.

The 21+ event will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., when guests can enjoy the waterpark’s world-class attractions paired with fun activities and entertainment.

Tickets are $29.99 per person and can be purchased at TyphoonTexas.com or at the ticket window. Each purchased ticket includes a free meal with a choice of a three-piece chicken finger or burger basket.

Grown-Up Getaway is free for season pass holders 21+, and season pass holders can add a meal band for $10 at the ticket window.

To learn more about Grown-Up Getaway or to purchase tickets, click here.