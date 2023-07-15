Texas TreeVentures: Go on an adventure, aerial course among trees in The Woodlands

Head out for an adventure in the sky and among the trees in The Woodlands before summer’s over.

Texas TreeVentures is an aerial adventure course located at the Recreation Center at Rob Fleming Park in The Woodlands. The course is a non-linear "challenge by choice" with three levels designed for both youth and adults.

There are nearly 100 challenging elements for you to experience while among the trees.

All participants will go through a 30-45 minute Gear Up and Ground School instructional session before accessing the course.

You’re not required to make a reservation to participate in the course, but slots do generally fill up quickly.

If you want to make a reservation you can do so online or over the phone.

While you’re going through the course, you can be ensured staff will be present to assist and encourage, but it is a self-guided adventure.

Tickets cost $45 for adults and teens 13 to 17. For children 6 to 12 tickets cost $40.

The course is around three hours including the instructional session.

Texas TreeVentures does have age, height, and weight requirements you can see more of here.

To learn more about the TreeVentures course, click here.