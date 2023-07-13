Houston Potterheads, how does a weekend of Harry Potter trivia, butterbeer, and a trip down Diagon Alley sound? I solemnly swear you don't want to miss out!

Urban South Brewery is bringing the magic in honor of Harry Potter’s birthday with their free Potterfest celebration on July 28 and 29.

On Friday, participate in a Harry Potter trivia night at 7 p.m. at the Houston taproom.

Urban South’s Butterbeer draft and slush will be available in regular and non-alcoholic pours as well as two craft cocktails.

On Saturday, head back for live entertainment, a trip through a Diagon Alley vendor market, costume contests, face painting, a divination class that would make Professor Trelawney proud, and so much more.

"We are so excited to bring the Potterfest celebration to our Houston taproom for the first time ever," said Anna Jensen, Director of Houston Operations at Urban South Brewery. "Potterfest will capture the magical charm of the Wizarding World and allow Harry Potter fans in Houston a chance to celebrate the iconic character’s birthday."

Throughout the month of July, fans can sit back and enjoy Friday Night Flicks showing the first three Harry Potter movies while they sit back and enjoy a Hogwarts House Beer Flight.

You can also commemorate the event with Potterfest t-shirts available for purchase each day of the festival, and special edition glasses will be $10 or $12 with a pour of any core beer or butterbeer.

And if you’re not that big a Harry Potter fan, don’t worry! Muggles are always allowed to join and step into the Wizarding World for some fun.

Here are the various activities kids and adults can enjoy during Urban South’s Potterfest:

Friday, July 28

Triwizard Trivia (Extra points for dressing up in theme)

Saturday, July 29