This weekend has something for everyone – from vintage clothing fans to gamers to anyone craving a beach day.

Here's a look at some of the things to do this weekend in the Greater Houston area.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert

Experience the magic of the first Harry Potter film on the big screen as the Houston Symphony performs the score. Families that purchase four to six tickets can get a 20% discount for July 14 and July 15 performances.

When: Friday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 15 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sarofim Hall, the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby Street Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Tickets start at $59

TUTS: A Celebration of Houston Stories and Songs

Theatre Under The Stars presents a 90-minute concert featuring Houston stars performing iconic songs from TUTS history at Miller Outdoor Theatre and modern Broadway sounds. Enjoy performances by a live band, TUTS performers and students from the TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre and The River.

Come early for a celebration of Miller’s 100th Anniversary starting at 6:30 p.m.

When: Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15; 8:30 p.m.

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Cost: Free; reserve a seat online or sit up on the hill without a reservation.

10th Annual Ohana Surf Dog Competition

Watch these talented pups hang ten at this surf competition benefiting the Galveston Island Humane Society. A panel of judges will award the dogs points based on the length of their rides, technique, tricks and other criteria. The event is open to the public to watch.

When: Saturday, July 15; 8 a.m. to noon

Where: Galveston Beach, 27th and Seawall Blvd., Galveston, TX, 77550

Cost: Registration $25 per dog online or $30 on-site

Young Biz Kidz Day in Pearland

Young Biz Kid Day teaches children how to start their very own business, and you can show your support as young entrepreneurs set up their booths at Pearland Town Center.

The event will take place during Pearland Town Center’s 15 Anniversary, which will be filled with activities and entertainment all day long.

When: Saturday, July 15; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Houston Methodist Pavilion, Pearland Town Center, 11200 Broadway Street, Pearland, TX 77584

Cost: Free admission

Summer Jam at Moody Center for the Arts

Bring the whole family to explore the Moody Center for the Arts. There will be activities for the kids like face painting, art activities and a scavenger hunt. There will also be an indoor farmers market, food vendors and a DJ.

When: Saturday, July 15; noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Moody Center for the Arts, 6100 Main St. Houston, TX 77005

Cost: Free

Houston Gaming Expo

Enjoy a weekend of gaming, cosplay, tech, and fun! There will be a free-play arcade area and vintage gaming for attendees, tournaments, and chances to speak with game developers and special guests from the gaming and entertainment industries.

When: Saturday, July 15; Sunday, July 16

Where: George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010

Cost: $55 weekend general admission; single-day tickets

Arts District Sip & Stroll

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Silos of Sawyer Yards as artist April DeConick talks about her exhibit "Flower Meets Fiber", and then exhibitions manager Alexander Squier takes you on a guided tour. There will also be sips from Holler Brewery, snacks, and a discussion with artist Michael Collins

When: Saturday, July 15; noon

Where: Holler Brewing; 2206 Edwards St Suite A, Houston, TX 77007

Cost: $10 Arts District partners; $15 non-members

39th Biannual Bridal Extravaganza Show

If you’re planning a trip down the aisle, you can find everything you need to plan your wedding all under one roof. Sample cakes, check out flower arrangements, visit with dozens of vendors, and see the latest bridal fashions.

When: Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16

Where: George R Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010

Cost: One-day ticket $2.99; VIP tickets $49

Thriftcon

Shop vintage clothing and collectibles from more than 100 vendors, and explore the activations and installations focused on vintage and retro culture and sustainability.

When: Sunday, July 16; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: NRG Center - Hall A

Cost: $30 Early Bird admission at 9 a.m.; $12 general admission at 10 a.m.; children under 13 are free

