Calling all gamers! It’s time to enjoy a weekend of gaming, cosplay, tech, and fun!

The Houston Gaming Expo will be taking over the George R Brown Convention Center from July 15-16.

It’s essentially a gamer's every dream!

There will be a free-play arcade area and vintage gaming for attendees to enjoy. Gamers can sign up for tournaments in Madden 23, Street Fighter 6, and Super Smash Bros Ultimate and compete for recognition in cosplay with all levels welcome.

SUGGESTED: Lil Uzi announces PINK TAPE TOUR dates with stops in three Texas cities

You can also get to speak with game developers and special guests from the gaming and entertainment industry and have a meet and greet with other gaming experts, cosplayers, and more.

It’s a weekend with a schedule jam-packed with things to do.

Attendees can play Fortnite and do eSports training, there's VR gaming, driving simulators, PC gaming, arcade games, face painting, princess meet and greets, robotics, and so much more!

Houston Gaming Expo will also have a space for you to bring your own gaming devices to play and also trade cards with other attendees.

There is a $10 entry fee per game in the gaming tournament and a prize of $1,000 pot bonus per game.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

General admission for one day of the expo is $29 and a weekend pass costs $55. For children ages 8-12, passes cost $10 while children 7 and under can get in for free.

The schedule for events is as follows:

*Program content and schedule are subject to change.

Saturday

10 - 11 a.m. All We Do is Win! UHD Team Captains

All We Do is Win!

UHD Team Captains

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Bluelock Voiceover Actor Drew Breedlove

Bluelock

Voiceover Actor Drew Breedlove

12:30 - 2 p.m. Meet & Play Street Fighter Pros JWong, Punk, Kizzie Kay, Jeremy "Vicious" Lopez

Meet & Play Street Fighter Pros

JWong, Punk, Kizzie Kay, Jeremy "Vicious" Lopez

2 - 3 p.m.The Influencers of Cosplay: With Peachy & Fairy, Ithileryn, Paris Cosplays, Creative Ra1n

The Influencers of Cosplay: With Peachy & Fairy, Ithileryn, Paris Cosplays, Creative Ra1n

3 - 4 p.m. VALORANT by Riot Games Max Grossman, Design Director

VALORANT by Riot Games

Max Grossman, Design Director

4 - 5:30 p.m.​ The Success of a Content Creator Houston Outlaws

The Success of a Content Creator

Houston Outlaws

6 - 7 p.m.Cosplay Contest

Cosplay Contest

Sunday

10 - 10:45 a.m. Brain Games Alzheimer's Association

Brain Games

Alzheimer's Association

10:45 - 11:30 a.m. Robotics Harmony Public Schools

Robotics

Harmony Public Schools

12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. Ryan's World Combo Panda Voiceover Actor Bradley W Smith

Ryan's World Combo Panda

Voiceover Actor Bradley W Smith

1:15 - 2:15 p.m. Gaming Influencer 101 TK Breezy, Kizzie Kay, JWong

Gaming Influencer 101

TK Breezy, Kizzie Kay, JWong

3 - 5 p.m.​ESPORTS TOURNAMENT FINALS Street Fighter 6 Super Smash Bros Ultimate Madden 23

ESPORTS TOURNAMENT FINALS Street Fighter 6 Super Smash Bros Ultimate Madden 23

Street Fighter 6

Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Madden 23

For more information, sign up for tournaments, or buy passes, click here.