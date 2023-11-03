For one week a large fire has burned in Northwest Houston causing a massive plume of smoke to fill the air.

"I was not surprised," said Taylor Elson, a nearby homeowner. "The wood pile has been there for 11-plus months. Everyone in our neighborhood has been concerned about this catching ablaze."

The three-acre fire is located at a construction site near Hammerly Boulevard and Bingle Road. Constant flames are fueled by what was a roughly 30-or 35-foot-tall brush pile.

Like other nearby residents, Elson worries about the possible health implications caused by the smoke. Elson says his baby daughter was recently sick with RSV.

"I think it’s really scary to think about any of those symptoms that could be associated with prolonged exposure to the smoke," said Elson. "So, we’re staying inside."

The Houston Health Department says they’re monitoring the air quality for PM 2.5 and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs).

"Houston Health Department’s air quality monitoring has shown that the levels of PM 2.5 may have been in excess of what the Environmental Protection Agency considers potentially harmful for exposure during a 24-hour period in some areas, but this has not been consistent and depends on weather conditions," according to the Houston Office of Emergency Management release. "Exposure to such particles can affect both your lungs and your heart. Numerous scientific studies have linked particle pollution exposure to a variety of problems including nonfatal heart attacks, irregular heartbeat, aggravated asthma, decreased lung function, increased respiratory symptoms, such as irritation of the airways, coughing or difficulty breathing."

At a town hall Thursday evening, almost everyone in the room raised a hand saying the smoke has been causing them to cough.

"Somebody needs to talk to whoever was clearing the land," said Jess Mason. "Certainly, the landowner and find out how this was started."

In a lawsuit filed Friday in Harris County, property owners blame a contractor. Lovett Custom Homes filed the lawsuit Friday against Farm Dirt. According to their lawsuit, Farm Dirt was supposed to "grind and haul" wood waste from the property but failed to do so.

FOX 26 called and left a message with Farm Dirt workers on Friday for a response, but so far we haven’t heard back.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it’s expected to burn into next week. If at any point air quality levels worse, city officials will send out instructions on what to do, or if a shelter-in-place is necessary. However, officials don’t expect that to happen.

"We have about a third of the pile left to clear," said Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena. "The Health Department will remain on scene monitoring throughout the weekend to ensure sure the air quality remains below reportable qualities."