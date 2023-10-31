A fire continues to burn at a construction site in west Houston on Tuesday morning.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire began at the three-acre construction site in the 2200 block of Hollister Street on Friday.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Spring Branch fire on Hollister Street on Tuesday morning

The fire department says a small area of mulch, tree debris, logs piled about 15 feet high and live trees are involved in the fire.

HFD says they got the fire under control, and then the construction company was informed that they would need a mitigation company to continue to battle the fire.

The Houston Fire Department says they are monitoring the air quality.