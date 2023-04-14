A group of engineering students from Booker T. Washington High School in HISD are hoping to raise $51,000 for an international trip to help improve infrastructure at a college in Zimbabwe.

On Saturday, April 15, the students are hosting their first major fundraising luncheon.

The fundraising event will be held at 11 a.m. at 4204 Yale Street and tickets are $25.

This student exchange and the humanitarian project are in partnership with a college in Zimbabwe that doesn't have access to purified water or electricity.

"So once we get there, we will be teaching college students how to utilize 3D printers to create their own portable hand held water filtration systems," said BTW Senior Rebecca Stansell. "As well as establishing a wind turbine system to teach them technology of how to power some of their classrooms or educational spaces."

You can find more information about how to donate here.