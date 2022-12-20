Caroline Collins joined the FOX 26 Houston news team in December 2022. She will anchor the station's evening newscasts.

Most recently, Caroline served as a morning anchor for KSEE in Fresno, Calif. since December 2022. Prior to that, she was a weekend evening anchor and multimedia journalist at WFMJ in Youngstown, Ohio.

Caroline began her career in broadcasting at WJET/WFXP in Erie, Pa., where she was the general assignment reporter, fill-in anchor, and producer. In addition, she served as a host on national golf show, "The Swing Clinic".

As a graduate of Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Carolines holds a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcasting and a Master of Arts Degree in Communication Technology, with a concentration in social media.

That masters in social media paid off as it has helped Caroline gain over 2 Million followers across all of her social media sites, with her having over 1 Million followers on TikTok alone.

"I'm looking forward to delivering the important news that's impacting Houston's diverse community, while fully embracing the area myself. From restaurants to sporting events, and, of course, the golf courses, I want to experience it all in the fastest growing city in the U.S.", Caroline says.