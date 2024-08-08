In 2022, tragedy struck a family in the Tomball community.

Five members of the same family were shot and stabbed at a Centerville ranch home by an escaped prison inmate.

Brothers Waylon Collins, 18, Carson Collins, 16, and Hudson Collins, 11, of Tomball, were killed, along with their cousin, 11-year-old Bryson Collins. Their grandfather, 66-year-old Mark Collins was also killed.

In the wake of this tragedy, Waylon’s Tomball High School Baseball teammates and their parents launched "Collins 8 Foundation."

The foundation provides $8 thousand educational scholarships to kids impacted by tragedies. Waylon was a pitcher and wore the number 8.

On Thursday, August 8th, 2024, or 8/8, the foundation's founders are asking for donations in honor of Waylon.

"After Waylon had died, his dad challenged us to make more good than evil come from this situation," said Maddox Feldott. "So me and my dad stared this charity, the Collins 8 Foundation in hopes of being able to give 8 thousand dollar scholarships to the families who are impacted by tragedies like what happened to my friend. "

The link to donate can be found on collins8.org

"That’s something that breaks my heart about this situation is that this tragedy happened to such a good person and a good family," stated Feldott. "Waylon, I personally knew Waylon the best, and he was always laughing, always no matter what it was, it could be the worst day or the best day , he always showed up with a smile on his face. He was just an energetic person and really helped inspire all of us."