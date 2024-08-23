Expand / Collapse search

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles discusses upcoming tour, social media and NFL Husband

Published  August 23, 2024 10:05pm CDT
FOX 26 Houston

FULL VIDEO: Simone Biles talks with FOX 26's Caroline Collins

Simone BIles, the GOAT of gymnastics, is back home in the States and is talking with FOX 26's Caroline Collins. Click to watch the full interview.

HOUSTON - Seven-time Olympic medalist, Simone Biles, who most recently won three gold and one silver in Paris, is back in her hometown in Spring.

The 27-year-old is preparing to launch her Gold Over America Tour or "GOAT" Tour next month. 

"Think of Party in the USA, think of Dancing With The Stars, or like Dancing on Ice, except gymnastics version." said Biles in her on-on-one interview with FOX 26 Anchor Caroline Collins. "With Olympians from the U.S. and we have a couple guests from overseas coming to join us. But, high level gymnastics, good music, it’s just kind of like a party and a celebration of what we have done in Paris." 

While Biles was competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, her TikTok posts were going viral. 

Biles said she plans to continue making social media content while on tour. 

"We are going to try to bring you as much content to you guys as possible. It’s so fun. It’s nice to relate and to communicate with our audience, and it’s just fun for people to watch." 

Gold Over America Tour will be in Houston on October 19 at the Toyota Center. 

Tickets are on sale now