Mixed arguments for proposed Texas bill to ban minors from social media

The Brief House Bill 186 would ban children under 18 years old from using social media. The Texas House voted to pass the bill. Experts have mixed reactions to the potential ban.



A controversial bill aims at banning children in Texas from using social media, and experts have arguments in support and in opposition.

What we know:

Under House Bill 186, social media companies would have to verify users' age when signing up, parents can request to delete their kid’s account, and, if companies don’t follow the rules, they would face penalties from the state.

Supporters say it's about safety

What they're saying:

"They are being exposed to unbelievable harmful content and connecting with people all over the world and makes it hard to limit and monitor," said Rania Mankarious with CrimeStoppers.

"There are kids who have lost their lives, that have committed suicide," she said. "If kids are banned, I think it’s a wonderful time for youth to regain their youth and once they are 18, they can feel free to go back online again."

Critics argue it's more about control

What they're saying:

"This bill is clearly unconstitutional. The U.S. Supreme Court has said social media is an important public forum for free speech and expression. We have seen a number of youth across the world use social media to express their views," said Brian Kiosterboer, ACLU. "Being able to do research for their homework and school, being able to connect with church youth groups or girl scout troops or any organization that uses social media."

What's next:

The bill heads to the Texas Senate. If it passes, Texas would become the first state to ban all minors from social media.