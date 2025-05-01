Southwest Houston: 18-year-old wanted in brother's stabbing death, police say
HOUSTON - An 18-year-old is wanted for the death of his 19-year-old brother, who was allegedly stabbed early Wednesday morning.
Houston Braesvalley Drive stabbing
What we know:
Houston Police say they are searching for 18-year-old Anton Addison, who is now charged with murder.
The charge is related to a scene that was reported at about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday on Braesvalley Drive.
When police went to the scene, they say they found a man lying in a breezeway with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Allegedly, witnesses said there was a fight between two males. The suspect, now identified as Addison, apparently fled the scene after running to a nearby apartment.
What we don't know:
The victim has not been named by police at this time. Officials do say he was 19 years old, and Anton Addison was his brother.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Addison or this case can call one of the following agencies:
HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477).
The Source: Houston Police Department