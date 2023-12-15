Conroe man shot in side of face during I-45 North road rage incident

A man from Conroe traveling to work Thursday morning was shot in the side of his face during a road rage incident.

"Road rage ain’t that serious man. It’s really not," stated Arthur Luna Jr., 36, who is now in a lot of pain recovering in a hospital.

Luna Jr. was driving on Interstate 45 North between Richey and Rankin Roads around 5 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a man in a white pickup truck began driving aggressively.

That driver pulled up alongside Luna Jr.’s vehicle and shot into his car.

Luna Jr. managed to take the exit off West Road and pull into a gas station to call 911.

"We just want the person who did it to come forward and pay for their actions," said the victim’s sister, Ramona Luna.

According to the report, the suspect is a white male who was driving a white pickup truck and wearing a black hat.

The suspect is still at large and the investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Department is ongoing.

"It’s not worth spending the rest of your life in jail over road rage," said Luna Jr. from his hospital bed.

His family is thankful as this could have been a lot worse.

"But knowing that he is still here with us and you know he is going to recover, that’s all that matters," said Ramona Luna.