Family of Houston road rage victim speaks with FOX 26

Krista and Daniel Wilson are stuck in limbo.

They're balancing the heartbreak that comes with losing a child, yet holding steady, as they fight to bring her killer to justice.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston road rage shooting: Family members identify victim killed in weekend incident

Krista Wilson says, "We haven’t seen Louise yet. It feels like she’s gone for a sleepover right now, and she just hasn’t come home yet. She is my only daughter, and I had hopes and dreams for her future, and that’s all gone now. But I’m really going to miss, just being able to touch her."

Early Sunday morning, Louise Jean Wilson and her two friends left the small town of Whitney and started their commute to Galveston, to have fun at the beach.

They never made it.

Investigators say Louise unintentionally cut off another driver in the southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway. The suspect shot and killed her.

By 6:50 a.m., a bang at the family's front door.

Mom says the entire family was still sleeping. But when they say the flashing lights, they knew something was wrong.

"The gentleman came in. The police officer, he just said, your daughter has been shot several times, and she’s, she’s gone."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Their world was turned upside down.

"It was Krista's mom’s birthday and instead of telling her happy birthday we had to tell her, your grandbaby is dead," says Daniel Wilson.

Image 1 of 17 ▼

Nothing feels real for this family. The gifts are under the Christmas tree with Louise's name on it.

A family trip to Pennsylvania was planned for December 20, but instead, the family will lay Louise to rest on December 19.

Her dad is moved to tears and he spoke about his daughters impact in a town of less than 3,000.

"We are really learning just how you know how big of an impact she had on this community. Everybody that we are coming in contact with, from the funeral director to the grave digger, they all know her. They all knew her and we’ve never met these people."

Louise had a passion for volunteering and that started at a very young age. Spending time at the local senior center, even working at a thrift store to raise money to help offset the costs for those seniors. Giving back at the animal shelter, food pantry, and Wreaths Across America, just to name a few.

The Wilson family is trying their best to work through this difficult time, but they're also thinking about the survivors of the shooting.

Daniel Wilson, a 20-year Army veteran with four deployments overseas, is keenly aware of the sleepless nights ahead for the two young boys.

"I’ve seen combat. I’ve seen other people die, and the trauma that these kids are going to have to live with for the rest of their life is not something that I would want on anybody either."

To anyone out there, who may have seen or heard anything on the morning of December 10, Louise's dad is making a desperate plea.

"Please just reach out and say something, even if you think it’s nothing, it could be something. Help bring this person to justice."

To help support the family, click here for their GoFundMe fundraiser.