Houston road rage shooting: Family members identify victim killed in weekend incident

We now know the name of the victim shot and killed in a road rage incident this weekend in Houston.

Family members said her name is 17-year-old Louise Jean Wilson.

We spoke to her family on Monday night. They said Louise and two friends were heading to Galveston to hang out.

The teenager, who is from Whitney, Texas, just outside of Waco, was passing through Houston.

Police say she was shot and killed on Sunday morning in the southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway over Louisiana.

Investigators say she cut off another driver and the suspect opened fire.

The family says Louise, who was shot multiple times, somehow managed to pull the car over to the side of the road to get the other two passengers to safety.