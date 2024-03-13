For the second year, the Chevron Championship is returning to The Woodlands.

This is one of five major championships on the LPGA Tour.

13-time PGA Tour Winner, Stacy Lewis, grew up in the Woodlands and attended The Woodlands High School.

She won this major event before the tournament made The Woodlands it’s home.

FOX 26 Anchor Caroline Collins moderated a discussion with Lewis and another former Champion, Pernilla Lindberg.

"Just to think of, you know, when I was growing up that a major championship would be in my hometown, I mean it's really crazy," said Lewis. "So it’s just a great opportunity for all the kids growing up here, you know we have some of the girls here today, to just have role models and aspirations and things to look up to."

The tournament will take place April 17-21 at The Club at Carlton Woods.