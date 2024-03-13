A Texas veteran, and minority-owned personal injury law firm, announces its Second Annual JDS Give Back Community Festival and Concert.

J.D. Silva & Associates is hosting this event at Clute Municipal Park on Friday and Saturday.

Attendees can expect a weekend featuring free carnival rides and attractions, live music performances, a State Championship BBQ Cookoff, and a variety of vendors offering goods and services. The festival will showcase a diverse array of musical genres, with performances by artists such as Randall King, Chad Cooke Band, Los Impostores de Nuevo Leon, La Zenda Nortena, Mariachi Orgullo, and Magali de la Rosa.

Additionally, the Sizzle in the Park State Championship BBQ Cookoff, sanctioned by the Champions Barbecue Alliance, will offer pitmasters and BBQ enthusiasts the chance to compete for cash prizes and jackpots in various categories.

"The Second Annual Festival is a really special way for our firm to support and thank the community for supporting us," said Johnathan D. Silva, a US Navy veteran and founder of J.D. Silva & Associates. "We are proud and excited to bring people together for a free weekend celebration of music, food, and fun, and we invite everyone to join us."

J.D. Silva & Associates is no stranger to community action. In the past, the legal group has made an impact through various community initiatives, including toy giveaways, Thanksgiving festivals, and support for local teachers and students.

Established in 2018, J.D. Silva & Associates is known for its trusted legal services in personal injury and criminal defense. The firm's attorneys bring diverse experiences and expertise to the community, championing the rights of individuals and families.