This is, in fact, their very first rodeo.

The little cowboys and cowgirls of the Texas Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit donned their best Western wear in honor of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Texas Children’s shared photos of the patients in bandanas and cowboy hats.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is going on now through March 17.