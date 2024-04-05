Three junior golfers from the Southern Texas PGA Section and Houston area are heading to Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday for the Drive Chip and Putt National Finals.

The National Finals will be played on Sunday, April 7 at the famous Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA just four days before the first round of The Masters gets underway.

Texas Terry;11, Hayes Pethtel; 11 and Waits Rodriguez; 8 will all represent the STPGA alongside 77 other junior golfers that qualified throughout the country.

Drive, Chip & Putt is a grow the game initiative where thousands of juniors participate in local, sub-regional, and then regional competitions to reach the National Finals.

"Well to have over 300 local qualifiers all across the country to get all the way down to 80 kids, there’s tens of thousands of kids who play in this every year, so these are 80 kids that are well deserving to go to Augusta," stated Thomas Hutton; Executive Director of the Southern Texas PGA.

A field of 40 boys and 40 girls will test their golf skills in four age groups.

This field of junior golfers was determined through local, regional, and sub-regional qualifying rounds.

One winner from each age group will win based on a points system.

Each player gets to hit three drives, three, chips, and three putts.

"I would say I do realize how big this accomplishment is and I’m just so grateful to be able to go to Augusta," stated Texas Terry of Austin. "My dad said that I could only go to Augusta if I earned it so this is how I earned it."

This is the first time Terry made the National Finals after coming up short the previous two years.

It’s a similar story for Rodriguez of Houston.

"I mean, I’m really excited to be playing where every great player has played," said the 9-year-old. "It has always been my dream because Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Crenshaw, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Speith, everyone is going to be there, everyone has competed there, and it’s the most historic golf course, if not in the world in the USA."

Hayes Pethtel of Belton, Texas managed to qualify for the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals on his very first year of attempts.

"People would kill for this opportunity, and I get to do it," stated Pethtel.

The Golf Channel will broadcast this competition live beginning at 7 AM Central Time on Sunday, April 7th.