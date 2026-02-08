North Houston restaurant customer opens fire outside business; bystander shot

The Brief A customer allegedly shot at a restaurant along the North Freeway after he was refused service. Another customer in the parking lot was hit by the gunfire. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A woman was sent to a hospital Saturday night after she was shot by an angry customer outside a north Houston restaurant.

Houston crime: Shooting outside Chacho's restaurant

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. Saturday outside Chacho's Mexican Restaurant along the North Freeway and Tidwell Road.

Police say a customer at the restaurant was angry after being refused service. The suspect then went to his vehicle, pulled out a gun, and fired at the restaurant.

Another customer in the parking lot was hit by the gunfire. Police say she was taken to a hospital where she is expected to recover.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

No suspect description is available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident can do one of the following:

Call HPD Major Assaults: 713-308-8800

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)