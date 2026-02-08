North Houston restaurant customer opens fire outside business; bystander shot
HOUSTON - A woman was sent to a hospital Saturday night after she was shot by an angry customer outside a north Houston restaurant.
What we know:
The shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. Saturday outside Chacho's Mexican Restaurant along the North Freeway and Tidwell Road.
Police say a customer at the restaurant was angry after being refused service. The suspect then went to his vehicle, pulled out a gun, and fired at the restaurant.
Another customer in the parking lot was hit by the gunfire. Police say she was taken to a hospital where she is expected to recover.
No other injuries were reported.
The suspect left the scene before police arrived.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified.
No suspect description is available.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident can do one of the following:
- Call HPD Major Assaults: 713-308-8800
- Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police