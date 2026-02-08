Expand / Collapse search

North Houston restaurant customer opens fire outside business; bystander shot

Published  February 8, 2026 1:37pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A customer allegedly shot at a restaurant along the North Freeway after he was refused service.
    • Another customer in the parking lot was hit by the gunfire.
    • Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON - A woman was sent to a hospital Saturday night after she was shot by an angry customer outside a north Houston restaurant.

Houston crime: Shooting outside Chacho's restaurant

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. Saturday outside Chacho's Mexican Restaurant along the North Freeway and Tidwell Road

Police say a customer at the restaurant was angry after being refused service. The suspect then went to his vehicle, pulled out a gun, and fired at the restaurant.

Another customer in the parking lot was hit by the gunfire. Police say she was taken to a hospital where she is expected to recover.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

No suspect description is available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident can do one of the following:

  • Call HPD Major Assaults: 713-308-8800
  • Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: OnScene and Houston Police

