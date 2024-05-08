River Oaks Country Club Director of Instruction, Jared Jones, punched his ticket to The 2024 PGA Championship.

The 38-year-old tied for second place at the PGA Professional Championship for PGA of America Golf Professionals across the country.

This event was recently held in Frisco, Texas and only 20 spots are open in the PGA Championship for club pros like Jones.

"This is my second time qualifying," said Jones.

Two years ago, Jones qualified and played at Southern Hills Championship Course.

Now, he gets another shot at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

"I’m most excited about my family and friends being there because it’s close to home," he says.

The husband and father of two young boys has been with River Oaks Country Club for seven years.

As Director of Instruction, he gives golfers of all ages lessons. "I have a net in my backyard and I practice a little between lessons," said Jones.

"We are so proud of Jared," said Matthew Swarts. "He is a great representative of River Oaks Country Club and a great player. He can definitely compete on Tour."

The PGA Championship gets underway on May 16.

Jones even offered some tips for golfers to help improve their game.