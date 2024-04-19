Ethan Westbrooks, a defensive end for the Houston Roughnecks, known for his tenacity on the field, has a backstory that emphasizes perseverance and determination.

Born and raised in Oakland, California, Westbrooks embarked on a journey that took him from working at Toys 'R' Us to becoming a player in the UFL.

Westbrooks graduated from high school and began his college football career at San Joaquin Delta College and Sacramento City College in the NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) before transferring to West Texas A&M where he played 26 games. He made a significant impact during his time with the Buffaloes.

During his time in Sacramento in 2011, while playing football and going to school at Sacramento City Junior College, he was working at Toys 'R' Us. Westbrooks made a pivotal decision that would serve as a constant reminder of his aspirations and got a tattoo below his eye that reads "Laugh now, cry later," to symbolize his determination to keep pushing for his dreams.

In his debut season with West Texas A&M, Westbrooks recorded an impressive 60 total tackles and 28 tackles for loss.

His outstanding performance earned him the prestigious title of Lone Star Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2012.

In 2014, he seized the opportunity as an undrafted free agent with the NFL, signing with the St. Louis Rams (now the Los Angeles Rams). During his rookie season with the Rams, he played in six games, making five tackles.