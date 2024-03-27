Texas Children's Houston Open: PGA Tour players set to play first round

The Texas Children’s Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course gets underway Thursday.

Some of the best golfers in the world are competing at this PGA Tournament that falls just two weeks before The Masters.

World Number One, Scottie Scheffler, is coming off two back-to-wins and will tee off at 7:53 a.m. on Thursday.

Scheffler praised Memorial Park Golf Course and recognized the great condition the city-run municipal course is in for the event.

"It’s nice coming to a place anybody can come play especially for the locals that live here," stated Scheffler. "I think it’s a pretty fair price as well. I’m amazed at how good of a shape it’s in, really, for a golf course that’s run by the city, a municipal golf course. It’s in fantastic shape this year."

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said Astros Owner Jim Crane had a lot to do with keeping this event in Houston.

"I go back to the 2018 and 2019 conversations with Jim," explained the Commissioner. "His proactive phone calls at the time. The PGA Tour and our long-standing history in Houston was in jeopardy. He said ‘I’ll tell you one thing; the PGA Tour is going to stay in Houston. And I’m going to be the one that makes that happen, and we are going to do it in a truly exceptional way.’ And that is to revitalize Memorial Park and this golf course, this treasure, and do it in a way our city is going to be proud of."

While the first round of the Texas Children’s Houston Open will take place on Opening Day for the Astros at Minute Maid Park, Crane said the focus of Wednesday’s Pro-Am and media event was about golf and the partnership between Texas Children’s, The PGA and the Astros Golf Foundation.

"This event here today will continue to give back significant amounts of resources and money to the city including the Parks Department, including the Conservancy, and including the First Tee," said Crane.

The Pro-Am Thursday paired up children who were patients at Texas Children's Hospital with the Pros.

Cecilia Trevino started The Ceci Cares Foundation after she had a brain tumor and was treated at Texas Children’s.

Now, she’s a golfer and got the chance to play with Wyndham Clark.

"He was so nice, said Trevino. "He was giving me advice on how not to be hard on myself."

Tickets for The Texas Children’s Houston Open are available online or for purchase once you arrive.

There is a parking area that requires a shuttle bus ride to access the course, but rideshare is encouraged.

Children 15 and younger get in for free. Thursday’s tee times are listed here.

You can find more information on the event here.