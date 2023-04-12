Texas elementary science teachers can apply for the 2023 Spark Award

I am so excited to spread the word about the 2023 Spark Award, hosted by alliantgroup. It’s an award that recognizes outstanding elementary science teachers across the state of Texas— and now is the last week teachers can apply.

This award is very special to me, because last year I was a judge and met some incredible educators. This year I’ll get to emcee the award ceremony, and Houston teachers, I hope to see some of you there!

alliantgroup’s Spark Award celebrates teachers who are increasing student engagement in STEM. Six finalists will be chosen, and teachers, you could walk away with $4,000.

Deirdre Ricketts, alliantgroup’s first-ever Spark Award winner, explains why teachers need to apply.

"Teachers consider applying for the Spark Award, or if you know an elementary science teacher, nominate that teacher and tell him or her about the Spark Award. Why? Because every day we share our enthusiasm, our energy with our students day in, day out. And thereby igniting their interest in science, igniting their interest in STEM, so they can be the next inventors," Ricketts says.

To apply, you must be a full-time elementary science teacher at an accredited Texas school, complete the application form and include a short video about yourself. Bonus if you are active on social media.

The deadline is Monday, April 17. To apply, click here.