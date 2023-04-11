History was made after the Texas Southern University Cheerleading Team won a national title, making it the first time a Historically Black College or University cheer team achieved such a feat.

The National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) College National Championship kicked off Friday and the TSU Tigers competing in the Cheer Spirit Rally Division I category were solid from start to finish!

(Photo courtesy of Texas Southern University)

In fact, a press release from the university notes they opened the preliminary rounds with a 94.05 performance score, 94.3 raw scores, and a 23.5125 performance score. They left off with a bang in the final rounds with a 96.1 score and 95.5875 event score.

This also comes on the heels of the team setting a foundation for its national title in Summer 2022 with a Gold Bbid at NCA camp, an all-American award by TSU's mascot, Tex the Tiger, second place in overall gameday and overall most spirited.

"When I first came to TSU, I told the team we're going to Nationals," head coach Shontrese Comeaux said in a press statement. "When we earned our gold bid at NCA Camp, I told the team, 'it's time to go to work'. I knew this was the year and the team to get the job done. I'm so proud of them and where we're going to take the cheer program next."

(Photo courtesy of Texas Southern University)

The team will receive national championships letterman jackets and rings for winning the title.

"Words can't express how proud I am for our cheer team's national championship," Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger added. "They've worked very hard for this moment over the past several months. To see the long hours they've dedicated come to fruition in the form of a national championship is amazing as I want to commend the coaching staff and team members for their efforts. This team has made history at Texas Southern and everyone apart of TSU nation is proud of their accomplishments."