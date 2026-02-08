Man shot during fight outside Washington Avenue nightclub

The Brief A man was shot outside a nightclub on Washington Avenue. The victim was last said to be in critical condition. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A man was hospitalized early Sunday after a gun was pulled during a fight in Houston's Washington Avenue.

Houston crime: Shooting outside Washington Avenue club

What we know:

Police were called about the shooting shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Officers went to Lillian Street and found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital and was last said to be in critical condition.

Witnesses told police that the victim had gotten into a fight with another male in front of a club on Washington Avenue near Roy Street. During the fight, the unknown suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no suspect description.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident can do one of the following:

Call HPD Major Assaults: 713-308-8800

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)