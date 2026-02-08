Man shot during fight outside Washington Avenue nightclub
HOUSTON - A man was hospitalized early Sunday after a gun was pulled during a fight in Houston's Washington Avenue.
What we know:
Police were called about the shooting shortly after midnight on Sunday.
Officers went to Lillian Street and found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital and was last said to be in critical condition.
Witnesses told police that the victim had gotten into a fight with another male in front of a club on Washington Avenue near Roy Street. During the fight, the unknown suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man.
The suspect left the scene before police arrived.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
There is no suspect description.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident can do one of the following:
- Call HPD Major Assaults: 713-308-8800
- Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police