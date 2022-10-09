Family and friends of the 6-year-old Houston boy killed by a suspected drunk driver paid tribute to his life Saturday.

Balloons, songs, and prayers were lifted for Darien Lewis in front of the Mega Washateria near the corner of Bissonnet Street and Leawood Boulevard.

On October 1 at around 6 pm, police say Lewis was with his family at the washateria when 52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez was driving a Chevy Tahoe through the parking lot.

As Darien walked ahead of his family, police say he was struck by the Tahoe and died at the scene. Officers determined Hernandez was intoxicated and took him into custody. He faces a murder charge and a third DWI offense.

"He slipped through the cracks," says Darien's grandfather Dana Hubbard about the driver. "Drinking and driving, on probation for five years, then he had the nerve to get behind the wheel again? I just don’t want anybody else to go through the same pain that my family is going through."

Young children, who were friends with the 6-year-old, were also in attendance. The family tells FOX 26 that funeral arrangements for the child will be finalized soon.

"When you get the chance, you go back home. Find your kids. Hug your kids, tell them that you love them," says Hubbard.