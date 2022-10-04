Bond has been set for the alleged drunk driver who fatally killed a 6-year-old boy over the weekend near Alief.

52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez was charged with a murder felony and a driving while intoxicated felony, which would be his third offense after he ran over a 6-year-old boy in a parking lot on Saturday. According to records, his bond has been set to $850,000 for the murder and $100,000 for the DWI charge.

PREVIOUS STORY: Houston boy, 6, run over in parking lot; alleged intoxicated driver Pedro Alberto Hernandez charged

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. at 11231 Bissonnet Street, according to reports. Police say Hernandez was driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe through the parking lot of a shopping center when he struck the boy who ran across the parking lot.

According to authorities, the boy had run ahead of his grandfather as they were walking in the parking lot. Hernandez reportedly stopped his vehicle, backed up and ran over the child again, then drove forward and struck the child a third time.

RELATED STORY: 6-year-old child killed in Mega Washertia laundromat parking lot, ran over by SUV

Witnesses say Hernandez attempted to drive away, but the grandfather pulled him from the car and held him there along with the help of other people nearby until police arrived.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene when paramedics arrive.

Hernandez is currently in custody according to Houston Police Department.