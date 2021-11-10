Authorities investigating northside business selling fake permits for job offer that isn’t real

When we walked into Southwest Forklift Houston at 16613 West Hardy Road we only saw one employee and she ran into another room and closed the door.



"I had answered a job ad on a third party website for a truck driver for Walmart and U.S. Foods," said job seeker Kenny Page.

Page contacted us and the Harris County Sheriff's Office after going to the business on Tuesday thinking he was on his way to becoming a forklift operator at a Walmart Distribution Center.



He says dozens of other people were here too for the same job. A text he shared with us specifically stated he would get a job with Walmart.



"Once I paid the $80, I could go to my orientation the next day," Page said.

So what was his forklift training like?



"It was less than five minutes, I was in the room with like 25 other people," said Page.



After seeing a short film and taking a test that he says no one really looked at, he was given an OSHA forklift permit, which doesn’t appear to be real.

In a statement, Walmart tells us, "This is a fraudulent attempt and is no way connected with Walmart."



"The lesson I’ve learned anytime you apply for a job, go directly to the company website," Page said.



He told us he had to hock his TV to get the $80.



"No job, no TV. Now I’m back where I started from," said Page.