A suspect has been shot after allegedly holding his ex-wife and a toddler at gunpoint during a chase, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

The suspect has been confirmed dead at the scene where the chase came to an end in Chambers County at Plantation Drive at FM 565.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A chase came to an end at Plantation Drive and FM 565.

The sheriff said deputies and other partner agencies were in pursuit of the vehicle as it headed out of Harris County.

When the chase came to a stop, the sheriff says shots were fired, and the suspect was shot.

The woman and the child are not injured, authorities say. No injuries have been reported to law enforcement.