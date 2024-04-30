Recent developments surrounding Memorial Hermann's organ transplant program have sparked legal action. An intervention was filed late Monday alleging that Jerry Whittingon, a patient diagnosed with non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver, was removed from the transplant list after a brief period and later passed away.

"It really hurts to have some hope when he was on the list to receive a transplant and have him taken off not too long after," Joseph Whittington said.

The legal action seeks to hold Memorial Hermann accountable for his wrongful death.

"The timing of liver transplants is critical, and even a single day's delay can be fatal. The alleged actions of Bynon have not only resulted in direct fatalities but led to the suspension of the kidney and liver transplant programs during the crucial investigation, further risking patient lives," attorney Steve Davis, Davis & Davis said.

Laura Whittington, alongside other family members, has filed a Petition in Intervention of the Temporary Restraining Order and Temporary Injunction against Dr. Bynon.

In response to the allegations, Memorial Hermann has taken proactive measures by suspending its liver transplant program and initiating an internal investigation. The discovery of irregularities within the United Network for Organ Sharing transplant information database has prompted a swift and thorough examination of practices within the program.

UT Health Houston, where Dr. Bynon is affiliated, has issued a statement affirming his professional reputation and contributions to transplant medicine. Nevertheless, UT Health has pledged full cooperation with investigations into Memorial Hermann's transplant program, acknowledging the gravity of the situation and the importance of transparency and accountability.