A major drug bust resulted in the arrest of at least four people Thursday, including a Houston firefighter.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials made the arrests. At least one of the suspects was apprehended at a high-end luxury apartment near Houston’s Galleria area.

"All of the sudden, the SWAT team shows up with giant guns coming into the lobby," said Angela Dispensa, who lives at the apartment. "I didn’t know what was going on."

Images shared with FOX 26 show the drugs and guns seized by law enforcement during the bust. In total, an HCSO member says they seized, "2.67 kilos of pressed meth pills, 866 grams of Xanax, 61 grams of Ecstasy, 97 grams of MDMA, 27.28 kilos of marijuana, 4.86 kilos of mushrooms, 10.24 kilos of various THC, 200 grams of DMT, an estimated $37k in currency, 17 firearms, and 2 vehicles."

The arrested Houston firefighter has been identified as 31-year-old Edwin Gutierrez. He has been charged with possessing and intending to deliver methamphetamine weighing at least 400 grams. Gutierrez has been with the Houston Fire Department for about 5 years.

"Our communities are being impacted and our personnel are being overwhelmed by emergency responses," said HFD Chief Samuel Pena. "A large portion of those are directly related to the ravages of illicit drug activity. These are very serious charges and if true will result in the termination of a firefighter."

Gutierrez has been placed on administrative leave with HFD pending the investigation. His bond has been set at $180,000.

The names and identities of the other suspects involved in the case have not been released.