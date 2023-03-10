Houston-area drunk driving: Man sentenced to 25 years prison killing husband, injuring wife

Montgomery County man sentenced to more than 20 years after drunk driving incident killed one and injured another.

Carlos Antonio Garza, 35, was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week on charges of Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault,

Officials with Conroe Police Department, say they received a call about a crash in Conroe on June 4, 2022. When they arrived, officers learned Garza ran a red light and hit a car with two people inside.

SUGGESTED: Son charged with capital murder for Houston mother's strangulation death

Both victims in the car were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver died from his injuries after nearly four months in the hospital. The passenger of the car was released after extensive treatment, say officials.

(Photo Courtesy of Montgomery County District Attorney's Office)

According to reports his blood alcohol concentration was 0.216 with is nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08. Garza was previously convicted of a DWI in 2011.

On Tuesday, officials say the surviving victim spoke directly to Garza and reportedly told him his selfish acts ended her husband’s life short.

RELATED: Illegal dumping caught on camera in Northeast Houston, City later sent clean-up trucks

While reading her impact statement, the surviving victim detailed the impact of the loss of her husband of over 50 years. Reports say she told Garza she hoped he was ready to turn his life around and how redemption could be found in this tragedy, but it would be up to him. She ended by saying, "God has a plan. Please don’t let [her husband’s] death be in vain."

After a guilty plea to both charges, Garza was sentenced to 15 and 10 years in those cases, respectively and the sentences will run concurrently.