Asian residents in Houston demand more bilingual officers to fight crime

Asian residents in Houston are concerned about crime in their community and are calling for more bilingual officers to help them feel safe.

In a meeting with Houston Police Department and elected officials on Saturday afternoon, residents said they are worried about the recent violent crime in the Asiatown area.

They specifically cited the case of Holam Cheng, who police say was robbed and shot six times on June 25.

Around 2:20 AM on the 9200 block of Bellwood Lane, HPD says Cheng was coming home from work when two men demanded money from him.

"When they asked him for the money, he gave it to them, but I guess they didn't think it was enough," says his wife Amy Ke. "So they kept shooting him. They were ruthless and just kept shooting."

Cheng is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries - some of them could potentially be permanent. Ke said the pain her husband has experienced is "indescribable," and he has even felt the need to take his own life because the pain is so unbearable.

HPD Assistant Police Chief Yasar Bashir said that tips from the community helped them make an arrest in the case, and there's an active search for a second suspect. Bashir also said there are bilingual officers available to help residents who do not speak English.

Alice Chen, a member of the Stafford City Council, said that Asian Americans are often hesitant to report crimes because they are afraid of the police. She urged residents to speak up and help the police fight crime.

"If you want to fight for this, you need to speak out," Chen said.

Also attending Saturday's town hall was Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena, representation from HCSO, U.S. Congressional Members Sheila Jackson Lee and Al Green, and Texas State Senator John Whitmire. The discussion was led by Texas State Representative Gene Wu.